Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Lorenzo works at
Locations
Vein Care Solutions4401 Coit Rd Ste 401, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 387-4202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She explains everything in great detail and in terms that are understandable to everyone. She answers all of your questions - even if you ask the same question on subsequent visits. Her staff is very friendly and helpful. I would highly recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital
- University of California, San Francisco, Fresno Medical Education Program
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lorenzo speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.