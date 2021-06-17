See All Vascular Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Lorenzo works at Vein Care Solutions in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Care Solutions
    4401 Coit Rd Ste 401, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 387-4202
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Lymphedema
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 17, 2021
    She explains everything in great detail and in terms that are understandable to everyone. She answers all of your questions - even if you ask the same question on subsequent visits. Her staff is very friendly and helpful. I would highly recommend her to everyone.
    — Jun 17, 2021
    About Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952375313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • University of California, San Francisco, Fresno Medical Education Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
