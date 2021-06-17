Overview

Dr. Ana Lorenzo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Lorenzo works at Vein Care Solutions in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.