Overview

Dr. Ana Lipson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lipson works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.