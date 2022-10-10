Overview

Dr. Ana Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Kumar works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.