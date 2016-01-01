Dr. Komotar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Komotar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Komotar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Komotar works at
Locations
-
1
Jenny G. Cam. MD10 Huron Ave Apt 1P, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-8203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Komotar?
About Dr. Ana Komotar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1114976230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komotar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komotar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komotar works at
Dr. Komotar has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komotar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komotar speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Komotar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komotar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komotar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komotar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.