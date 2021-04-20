See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Ana Kausel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr

Dr. Kausel works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY with other offices in Troy, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subacute Thyroiditis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ana Maria Kausel Medical Care PC
    146 W 29th St Ste 12E, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 759-9388
  2. 2
    Troy Medical Group
    720 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 228-0642
  3. 3
    St Peter's Endocrinology
    63 Shaker Rd Ste 201, Albany, NY 12204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 471-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Dr. Kausel is a very knowledgeable and caring diabetes specialist. She is extremely patient-centric and replies quickly to e-mails and prescription refill requests. Highly recommended.
    — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. Ana Kausel, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942501663
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Kausel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kausel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kausel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kausel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kausel has seen patients for Subacute Thyroiditis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kausel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kausel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kausel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kausel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kausel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

