Dr. Ana Kausel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kausel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Kausel, MD
Dr. Ana Kausel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Dr. Kausel works at
Ana Maria Kausel Medical Care PC146 W 29th St Ste 12E, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 759-9388
Troy Medical Group720 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 228-0642
St Peter's Endocrinology63 Shaker Rd Ste 201, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 471-3636
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Kausel is a very knowledgeable and caring diabetes specialist. She is extremely patient-centric and replies quickly to e-mails and prescription refill requests. Highly recommended.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1942501663
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kausel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kausel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kausel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kausel works at
Dr. Kausel has seen patients for Subacute Thyroiditis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kausel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kausel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kausel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kausel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kausel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kausel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.