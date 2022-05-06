Dr. Ana Huaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Huaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Huaman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Huaman works at
Locations
Southwest Retina8010 Mountain Rd NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 266-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huaman was intelligent, engaged, patient and entertaining. She answered all of my questions, examined my eyes very thoroughly, and described complex topics so that a non-medical person could understand easily.
About Dr. Ana Huaman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043370554
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Presbyn - St Lukes MC
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Kansas State University
Dr. Huaman works at
Dr. Huaman speaks Spanish.
