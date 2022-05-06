See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Ana Huaman, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ana Huaman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Huaman works at Southwest Retina in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Retina
    Southwest Retina
    8010 Mountain Rd NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 266-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Iridocyclitis
Presbyopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blindness
Botox® Injection
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Laser Surgery
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retina and Vitreous Surgery
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Strabismus
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Huaman was intelligent, engaged, patient and entertaining. She answered all of my questions, examined my eyes very thoroughly, and described complex topics so that a non-medical person could understand easily.
    — May 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ana Huaman, MD
    About Dr. Ana Huaman, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1043370554
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    U Nebr Hlth Sci Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Kansas Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Presbyn - St Lukes MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Kansas State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.