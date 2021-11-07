Dr. Ana Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Hicks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Hicks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday5:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00am - 5:00pmFriday5:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having such terrible pelvic pain and cramps etc hospital kept telling me nothing was wrong. My primary care doc sent me to Dr. Hicks; she did a pelvic ultra sound and was able to tell me me fallopian tube was filled with fluid and she diagnosed me with PCOS and put me on Metformin. Which has helped with my symptoms a lot. Shes an amazing doctor; but i do wish she would truly listen more when it comes to what i want as far as becoming a mother.
About Dr. Ana Hicks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366463614
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Knox Colledge Galesburg, Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.