Dr. Ana Funariu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ana Funariu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from School Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Prisma Health Rheumatology Consultants1025 Verdae Blvd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 240-5054
Rheumatology Specialists255 Enterprise Blvd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Funariu for over four years. She is very knowledgeable and has made great recommendations for improving my health. She is well-respected among her peers and that increases my confidence.
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- Cleveland Clin Health System/Huron Hospital
- School Med Cluj Romania
Dr. Funariu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funariu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funariu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funariu works at
Dr. Funariu has seen patients for Osteopenia, Bursitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funariu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Funariu speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Funariu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funariu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funariu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funariu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.