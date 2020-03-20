Overview

Dr. Ana Funariu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from School Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Funariu works at Prisma Health Rheumatology Consultants in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Bursitis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.