Dr. Ana Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Flores, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Eye Clinic Plc.6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 404, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-3900
-
2
St. Francis Hospital5959 Park Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 747-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, explains condition in understandable terms, and is very kind.
About Dr. Ana Flores, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346295565
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ma Med School|University Of S Fl College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
