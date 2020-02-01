Overview

Dr. Ana Fernandez-Pokorny, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora), Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez-Pokorny works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.