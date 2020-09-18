Overview

Dr. Ana Fajardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Fajardo works at Optum - Family Medicine in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.