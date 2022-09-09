See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ana Duarte, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.5 (246)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ana Duarte, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Duarte works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-6555
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Children's Skin Center--Coral Gables
    4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 201, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 246 ratings
    Patient Ratings (246)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Sep 09, 2022
    What a pleasant experience! From the warm reception at the front desk Dr Ana Duarte is amazing.I trust her
    — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ana Duarte, MD
    About Dr. Ana Duarte, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861462806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duarte has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    246 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

