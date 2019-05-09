Overview

Dr. Ana Cepin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Cepin works at ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.