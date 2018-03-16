Dr. Ana Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Cardenas, MD
Dr. Ana Cardenas, MD is a Dermatologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Locations
Advanced Cosmetic Dermatology A Professional Corp.3400 Calloway Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 410-7547
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Cardenas is great. I’m lucky I found her. Besides going there myself ,I already referred my 2 landladies. My care was excellent and I will be back because as I was taught by this great Dr it’s about maintenance.
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841292026
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardenas speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.