Dr. Ana Busquets, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (33)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ana Busquets, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Weirton Medical Center.

Dr. Busquets works at FRANCESCO SANTUCCI WEIRTON MEDICAL CENTER PHYSICIANS in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Wmc Physician Practices LLC
    3 Robinson Plz Ste 410, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
    Premier Plastic Surgery
    14000 Perry Hwy Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090
    Premier Plastic Surgery, PC Pittsburgh, PA
    1614 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Weirton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Gateway Health Plan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC
    UPMC Health Plan
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 24, 2017
    She was very professional yet friendly. She took time to answer questions and made me feel comfortable during the procedure.
    About Dr. Ana Busquets, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1831203538
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Internship
    University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
    Medical Education
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Busquets has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busquets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Busquets has seen patients for Rash, and more.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Busquets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busquets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busquets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

