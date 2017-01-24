Dr. Busquets has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Busquets, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Busquets, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Weirton Medical Center.
Dr. Busquets works at
Locations
Wmc Physician Practices LLC3 Robinson Plz Ste 410, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (304) 914-4250
Premier Plastic Surgery14000 Perry Hwy Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1800
Premier Plastic Surgery, PC Pittsburgh, PA1614 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (724) 933-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was very professional yet friendly. She took time to answer questions and made me feel comfortable during the procedure.
About Dr. Ana Busquets, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busquets works at
