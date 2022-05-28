Dr. Ana Botero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Botero, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Botero, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad CES Escuela de Medicina Medical School, MD and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Botero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
-
2
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 130, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botero?
She is excellent doctor, very well prepare and in advance with technology. She is sweet and really reliable about the acknowledgment and the treatment.
About Dr. Ana Botero, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1225034457
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Instituto De Ciencias De La Salud, Ces|Mallinckrodt Institute Of Radiology, Washington University|Washington University School of Medicine Residency Program, Radiation Oncology
- Forest Park Hospital Internship Program|Forest Park Hospital|Instituto De Ciencias De La Salud
- Universidad CES Escuela de Medicina Medical School, MD
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Botero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Botero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botero works at
Dr. Botero speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Botero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.