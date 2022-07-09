Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballester-Fiallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Gonzaba Medical Group1303 McCullough Ave Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 921-3800
Gonzabamedicalgroup7219 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 509-2603
La Diferencia Hospice730 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 921-3803
Gmg Health Systems Ltd Dba902 BANDERA RD, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 431-4503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She always answers my questions, listens carefully and care about my health
About Dr. Ana Ballester-Fiallo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811007412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
