Dr. Aparicio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Aparicio, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Aparicio, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Aparicio works at
Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
- 2 1155 Pressler St Unit 1374, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-2817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic…on top of what is going on with the latest meds etc to deal w prostate cancer.
About Dr. Ana Aparicio, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1720033657
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aparicio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aparicio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aparicio works at
Dr. Aparicio has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aparicio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aparicio speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aparicio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aparicio.
