Overview

Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Alzaga Fernandez works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.