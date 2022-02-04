Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzaga Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Alzaga Fernandez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Alzaga Fernandez and her whole team are wonderful. My entire experience was impressive from the beginning to end. The receptionist was courteous and welcoming. There was no wait time for my appointment. The exam was thorough and everything was explained to me with patience and kindness. I highly recommend.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas
- Ophthalmology
