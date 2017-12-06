See All Dermatologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. An Tranvan, MD

Dermatology
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. An Tranvan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Dr. Tranvan works at Dr. San San Myint in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Tranvan, MD
    105 N Jackson Ave Ste 103, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 251-9191

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 06, 2017
He is the best Dermatology in the Bay Area! I have seen so many other doctors for my skin problems, but no one can do anything to help me. He is the only one who can fix it. I really appreciate everything he has done to help me.
San Jose, CA — Dec 06, 2017
Dr. An Tranvan, MD
About Dr. An Tranvan, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Vietnamese
NPI Number
  • 1801992847
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tranvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tranvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tranvan works at Dr. San San Myint in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tranvan’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tranvan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tranvan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tranvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tranvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

