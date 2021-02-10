Dr. An Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. An Hoang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. An Hoang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Hoang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology, PA7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 771-9224
-
2
West Houston Medical Center12121 Richmond Ave Ste 112, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (713) 493-9966
-
3
Methodist Sugar Land16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 325-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
Dr.Hoang was wonderful! He wasted no time removing a 7 mm kidney stone from my Urinary tract System. I was admitted to the ER, immediately treated for severe left side abdominal pain and UTI symptoms. Due to the pandemic the search was on for a doctor and hospital who could treat me. Less than 8 hours Dr. Hoang found me a place and I was transferred by ambulance to memorial hermann hospital southwest. One of the largest facilities with the best providers in the nation. They had me in and out of surgery quickly with an overnight stay and wonderful care. Three days later I had a follow up appointment with Dr. Hoang for stent removal. I feel so much better now! I’m truly grateful for Dr. Hoang, his staff and the medical professionals at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
About Dr. An Hoang, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1194012310
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute - National Institutes of Health
- University of Texas - Houston/MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoang speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.