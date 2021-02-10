Overview

Dr. An Hoang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Hoang works at Houston Metro Urology - Southwest in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.