Overview

Dr. An Do, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Georgia Pain Physicians

Dr. Do works at Pain Center of Illinois in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Braselton, GA, Gainesville, GA, Lilburn, GA, Decatur, GA, Sarasota, FL, Canton, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Cumming
    1200 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 150, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  2. 2
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Johns Creek
    3905 Johns Creek Ct Ste 200, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    2:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    2:30pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton
    1255 Friendship Rd Ste 150, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Gainesville
    466 Green Street Pl, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 370-3585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lilburn
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  6. 6
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Decatur
    484 Irvin Ct Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  7. 7
    Sarasota Pain Relief Centers
    3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 926-2270
  8. 8
    Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Canton
    100 Liberty Blvd Ste 210, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 375-2474
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville
    455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  10. 10
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lithonia
    5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 320, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr. Do was very nice and friendly and made me feel confident that he would do the best job he could for my situation. And I do feel better after my treatment.
    Marianne McG — Aug 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. An Do, MD
    About Dr. An Do, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Malayalam, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1326392648
    Fellowship
    • Georgia Pain Physicians
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
