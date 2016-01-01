Dr. An Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. An Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. An Bui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard
Dr. Bui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 544-2632
-
2
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists8001 Franklin Farms Dr Rm 130, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 944-9860
-
3
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists6120 Harbourside Centre Loop Ste 400, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 430-6019
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
About Dr. An Bui, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982923470
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.