Overview

Dr. A King Ang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Ang works at DMC Huron Valley General Surgery in Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Excision of Breast Tumor and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.