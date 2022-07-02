See All Cardiologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Amyn Malik, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amyn Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Malik works at Tri-Cities Cardiology in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Nadia Malik MD PA
    4100 Heritage Ave Ste 102, Grapevine, TX 76051 (469) 251-0589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Shortness of Breath
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Shortness of Breath

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Shortness of Breath
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Overweight
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Ebstein's Anomaly
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Essential Tremor
Fever
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    HealthSmart
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    POMCO Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr. Malik listened and understood my issues. He recommended blood work and further testing for my symptoms. He took his time and I never felt rushed. Very happy to have found him.
    Susan — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Amyn Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063651156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amyn Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik works at Tri-Cities Cardiology in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Malik’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

