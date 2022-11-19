Dr. Amylynne Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amylynne Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Amylynne Frankel, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|Uvm Fletcher Allen Hlth Care and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (843) 949-4306Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
very relaxed and with an awesome Doctor and nurse
About Dr. Amylynne Frankel, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437318607
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|Uvm Fletcher Allen Hlth Care
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Maine Health Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frankel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.