Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
-
1
Katzen Medical Associates7106 Ridge Rd Ste 130, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 866-2022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had cataracts removed from both eyes. Dr. Zimmerman did my surgery. She is a positive, confident doctor with great skill. She is very careful in her exam and she explains everything about the surgery. My surgeries went well. The right eye developed a thin film which Dr. Zimmerman removed with a laser. It took about 2 minutes. I am so pleased. I no longer need glasses for my vision. Colors are bright and beautiful. Thank you, Dr. Zimmerman for the gift of sight. It is a miracle. Susan
About Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114958071
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkin U
