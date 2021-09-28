Overview

Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Katzen Medical Associates in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.