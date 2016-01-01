See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Davis, CA
Dr. Amy Zhou, MD

Pediatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amy Zhou, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zhou works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Dr. Amy Zhou, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1538600986
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of California Davis
Medical Education
  • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

