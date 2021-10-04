Overview

Dr. Amy Zellers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Zellers works at Family Practice Center, PC in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.