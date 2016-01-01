Overview

Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Zarrin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.