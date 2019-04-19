Overview

Dr. Amy Zack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Zack works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health And Surgery Center in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH, Lakewood, OH and Warrensville Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.