Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (508) 746-5351Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedics Northeast PC29 Stiles Rd, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 898-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
I am a hard critic of doctors and their staff. I've been 'mysteriously' ill for years, searching for help. I was sure it had to do with my immune system.... Appendicitis, kidney failure, ulcerative colitis, pneumonia, Lyme disease, Legionnaires, and more over a 4 year period. Mysterious vomiting, tiredness, joint issues, goiters, cracked/bleeding skin on joints, you name it. Bloodwork always "in normal range". Drs bouncing me around from one specialist to another. None very helpful and they weren't listening. I had gotten to the point of charting my symptoms, meals, sleep, bowel habits, and taking daily photos of joint & skin issues. By the time I reached Dr Wu I was angry and at my wits end. I came to the appointment with my data and pictures. She was the first Dr in years to review it all with me, diagnosed me, got me on proper medications and has been stellar in her care. Her staff is amazing and I appreciate them so much.
About Dr. Amy Wu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891958831
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Gout, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.