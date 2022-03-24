See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare West, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Woodruff works at Amy L Woodruff MD PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Amy L Woodruff MD PA
    6624 Fannin St Ste 1920, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Amy L Woodruff MD
    7400 Fannin St Ste 940, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5963
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 11:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woodruff?

    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Woodruff is excellent, and I highly recommend her. She diagnosed me with a heart condition that a lot of cardiologists never even see or treat (only about 1 in 500 people have the condition). She is compassionate, answers questions, and involves her patients in the treatment decision process. Great office staff, and a lot of testing can be done conveniently at her office without having to go to the hospital.
    Wanda Lee — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woodruff to family and friends

    Dr. Woodruff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woodruff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD.

    About Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396768339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodruff works at Amy L Woodruff MD PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Woodruff’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amy Woodruff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.