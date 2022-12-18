Overview

Dr. Amy Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, Pa.



Dr. Wood works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Bellaire in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.