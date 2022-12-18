Dr. Amy Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, Pa.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Belliare5420 West Loop S Ste 4500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Kingwood2300 Green Oak Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-7600Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is always on time , very professional, and best of all very caring and compassionate! My entire family sees Dr Wood.
About Dr. Amy Wood, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, Pa
- Rice U
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
