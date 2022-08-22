Overview

Dr. Amy Witt, MD is a Dermatologist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Witt works at Derrow Dermatology in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.