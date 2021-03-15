Dr. Amy Wickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Wickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Wickman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Alta Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.511 BATH ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 963-9377
Swl Medical Inc2027 Village Ln Ste 101, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 688-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
There are not enough stars to truly convey the care given by Dr. Wickman! She has been caring for my sister Amy, during an unbelievably scary and difficult time; not only for friends and family, but especially for Amy. Under her watch, Amy is more than just a file of a patient. She truly supports, deeply cares, and has been a fighter in her corner through this entire process. Her utmost dedication, whether it's certain medical aspects followed through, her surgical skills, or simply being there for Amy in whatever capacity is needed, has been extraordinary! I'm unable to find the words to even come close to expressing the admiration we all have for Dr. Wickman. Her knowledge, talent, fight, empathy, and courage given, has made an impossible feeling situation turn hopeful. Although a long road ahead, Amy is the strongest woman I know! And in her words,"Dr. Wickman is a bad*ss"! Thank you Dr. Wickman, truly. You will always have our heartfelt gratitude (said with tears of appreciation.)
About Dr. Amy Wickman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659532505
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wickman works at
Dr. Wickman has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.