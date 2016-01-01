See All General Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Amy White, DO

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amy White, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. 

Dr. White works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montclair Breast Center PC
    37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Amy White, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366821258
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy White, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

