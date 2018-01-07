See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Amy Weinberg, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Dr. Amy Weinberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Weinberg works at Dr. Susan Azad, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bird Flu, Swine Flu and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Susan Azad MD Inc.
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 222, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (310) 652-4900

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Bird Flu
Swine Flu
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bird Flu
Swine Flu
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 07, 2018
Dr. Weinberg has been treating me for COPD and asthma. She has been my Doctor for over 10 years now so obviously I trust her. I have had to wait at times in her office waiting room. When hospitalized at Cedars she came to see me everyday. She also called in specialist. I have always felt she wants to help me, and does all she can to help me. Can't ask much more than that. I find today all Doctors have too many patients, are overwhelmed at times, and patients must decide what is best.
Tillie Lane in Encino — Jan 07, 2018
  Pulmonary Disease
  35 years of experience
  English
  1366476228
Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Weinberg works at Dr. Susan Azad, MD in Beverly Hills, CA.

Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Bird Flu, Swine Flu and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

