Overview

Dr. Amy Weimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Weimer works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

