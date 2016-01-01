Dr. Amy Weimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Weimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Weimer works at
Locations
Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7286
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Amy Weimer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396713426
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weimer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weimer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.