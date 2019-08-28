Dr. Wehrle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Wehrle, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Wehrle, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV.
Dr. Wehrle works at
Locations
Tms Center of West Virginia312 6th Ave Ste 2, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 768-6170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I think she's great. Listens well, is very responsive to your needs, and makes you figure your stuff out.
About Dr. Amy Wehrle, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehrle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehrle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehrle.
