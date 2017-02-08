See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Wechsler works at Joshua B Hyman MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
10 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
10 (163)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremiah S Redstone M.d. PC
    45 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 396-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wechsler?

Feb 08, 2017
Dr. Wechsler is the best in New York. Maybe in the country. She always takes the time to understand what I'm thinking / feeling, beyond just taking care of how I look. The entire staff is amazing - and her new aesthetics partner (Laura) is the best in the business. I can't say enough good things about my experiences here!
New York, NY — Feb 08, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wechsler to family and friends

Dr. Wechsler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wechsler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD.

About Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972690709
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wechsler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wechsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wechsler works at Joshua B Hyman MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wechsler’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechsler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechsler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Amy Wechsler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.