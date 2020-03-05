See All Dermatologists in Pensacola, FL
Overview

Dr. Amy Watson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Watson works at Pensacola Dermatology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dermatology Associates of Northwest Florida, PA - Amy Pote Watson, MD
    4850 GRANDE DR, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 477-4447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 05, 2020
    I have never been seen by Dr. Watson, but have been seen by her PA, Kathy, who is incredible. My wife has been seen by Dr. Watson several times and has lauded her work each time.
    — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Amy Watson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891735858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University
    Undergraduate School

