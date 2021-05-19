Overview

Dr. Amy Waronker-Silverstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj R W Johnson Med School|University Of Pa Health System



Dr. Waronker-Silverstein works at Virtua Endocrinology - Mount Laurel in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

