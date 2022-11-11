Dr. Walton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Walton, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Walton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.
Dr. Walton works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Seton Shoal Creek3501 Mills Ave, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-2000
-
2
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
-
3
Elaine H. Cavazos LLC2525 Wallingwood Dr Ste 7D, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 940-6634
-
4
Austin Oaks Hospital1407 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 440-4831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?
I have been working with Dr. Walton for months to manage a demanding life combined with Bipolar disorder, BPD, and ADHD. She has work tirelessly to keep me in remission. She slimmed down my medication list so we really know what is doing what. She'll take extra time to collaborate with my wider team in both the therapy and professional spheres. Dr. Walton focuses on my goals - whether being able to focus, reducing anxiety, or staying more present with my family. She's very responsive over the patient portal. Once I got was turned out to be bad stomach virus, but we thought it might be a medication reaction. We called Dr. Walton on a saturday morning and she called us back in less than 10 minutes. Even though it wasn't psychiatrically related, her advice to go to the emergency room for medical treatment helped us take my condition seriously. I did need the hospital intervention and would have been much worse off if I hadn't gone when she told me to.
About Dr. Amy Walton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194739813
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.