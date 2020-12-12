Dr. Amy Walsh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Walsh, DPM
Dr. Amy Walsh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Louetta Foot & Ankle Specialists13414 Medical Complex Dr Ste 11, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4696
Louetta Foot & Ankle Specialists8681 Louetta Rd Ste 150, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 317-4697
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Having problems with my heel. Dr Walsh diagnosed my problem my 1st visit. She set a treatment plan for me and let me know what to expect. She was spot on, and has relieved my pain. After year of pain I’m certainly on the right path. Thank you Dr. Walsh!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386740645
- Houston Podiatric Foundation
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.