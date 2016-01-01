See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Oncology
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Amy Wallace, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Wallace works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7567

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallace works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wallace’s profile.

    Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wallace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

