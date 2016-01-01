Overview

Dr. Amy Wallace, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.