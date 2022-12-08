Dr. Barta Wall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Barta Wall, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Barta Wall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Buena Vista Eye PC1214 Reynolda Rd Ste A, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 723-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Wall for several years and all we can say is OUTSTANDING! She and staff are very efficient and personable, could not ask for more.
About Dr. Amy Barta Wall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1922297654
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
