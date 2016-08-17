Dr. Amy Wagelie-Steffen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagelie-Steffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Wagelie-Steffen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Wagelie-Steffen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Allergy Associates of Tucson PC2960 N Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 325-5701
Akdhc LLC2115 W 16th St, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (520) 325-5701
Carondelet Medical Group Inc.1209 W Target Range Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 325-5701
Regent Physicians of Arizona Pllc1590 Paseo San Luis Ste 101, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 325-5701
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Allergy & Immunology
