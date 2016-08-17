Overview

Dr. Amy Wagelie-Steffen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Wagelie-Steffen works at Allergy Associates Of Tucson PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Safford, AZ, Nogales, AZ and Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.