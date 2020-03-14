Dr. Amy Wachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Wachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Wachter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Wachter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christiana Care Endocrinology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 661-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wachter?
Dr Wachter was catching things my PCP was missing, has taken me off meds, or switched me to something more suitable. Now I've been taken off meds for cholesterol and diabetes permanently. She has been working with other specialists I'm seeing, so they can better treat me. Currently, I see her for only two medical conditions, and one of them I no longer take medication for, but still needs to be monitored. She encouraged me in my weight loss journey, and pointed out how my lab results continued to improve as the lbs came off. Now I am at a healthy weight and BMI, and cholesterol and blood sugar are normal as well. If you are willing to do your part, she will support you. If you just want meds thrown at you, and are unwilling to make the changes you need, don't expect her to not say anything, or not be blunt about it. She is very good at what she does, but noncompliance of the patient hinders her ability.
About Dr. Amy Wachter, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679747323
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wachter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wachter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wachter works at
Dr. Wachter has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.