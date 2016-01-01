Dr. Voci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amy Voci, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Voci, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Locations
Levine Cancer Center1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2000
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 355-3176
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-3176
Charlotte Office1350 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Voci, DO
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
